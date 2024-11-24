Left Menu

Tensions Erupt: Israeli Strike Hits Lebanese Army Center

An Israeli attack on an army center in southern Lebanon resulted in the death of one soldier and injuries to 18 others. The Lebanese Prime Minister condemned the strike as a rejection of ceasefire efforts and called for international intervention to address this aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike on an army center in Al-Amiriya, southern Lebanon, has claimed the life of at least one soldier and injured 18 others, some critically, according to the Lebanese army. The attack left the facility heavily damaged.

The Israeli military has not yet provided a statement regarding the incident. Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, expressed condemnation, describing it as a 'direct and bloody message' that opposes efforts for a ceasefire.

He emphasized the importance of international attention, criticizing the global community for remaining silent on Lebanon's plight. The incident challenges the terms of U.N. Resolution 1701, aimed at a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah established in 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)

