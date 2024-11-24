Tensions Erupt: Israeli Strike Hits Lebanese Army Center

An Israeli airstrike on an army center in Al-Amiriya, southern Lebanon, has claimed the life of at least one soldier and injured 18 others, some critically, according to the Lebanese army. The attack left the facility heavily damaged.

The Israeli military has not yet provided a statement regarding the incident. Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, expressed condemnation, describing it as a 'direct and bloody message' that opposes efforts for a ceasefire.

He emphasized the importance of international attention, criticizing the global community for remaining silent on Lebanon's plight. The incident challenges the terms of U.N. Resolution 1701, aimed at a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah established in 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)