Assam Police to Form SIT for Grisly Nagaon Murder Case

Assam Police has initiated the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to delve into the recent quadruple murder case in Gorajan village of Nagaon district, as confirmed by a senior officer.

Special Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh, visited the crime scene where four individuals, including three family members, were murdered on Friday night. Singh revealed that CID and forensic experts have already gathered vital evidence from the location.

Singh addressed the media, announcing that Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka will lead the SIT to advance the probe. CID and forensic teams collected essential evidence, such as blood samples and fingerprints. The attack saw the victims brutally killed with sharp weapons, and local hypotheses suggest a failed love affair as a possible motive, although this is yet to be confirmed by the police.

