Left Menu

Assam Police to Form SIT for Grisly Nagaon Murder Case

Assam Police has decided to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of four people in Gorajan village, including three family members. The crime, committed with sharp weapons, involves police, CID, and forensic teams collecting crucial evidence. Local suspicions point to a love affair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:12 IST
Assam Police to Form SIT for Grisly Nagaon Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Police has initiated the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to delve into the recent quadruple murder case in Gorajan village of Nagaon district, as confirmed by a senior officer.

Special Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh, visited the crime scene where four individuals, including three family members, were murdered on Friday night. Singh revealed that CID and forensic experts have already gathered vital evidence from the location.

Singh addressed the media, announcing that Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka will lead the SIT to advance the probe. CID and forensic teams collected essential evidence, such as blood samples and fingerprints. The attack saw the victims brutally killed with sharp weapons, and local hypotheses suggest a failed love affair as a possible motive, although this is yet to be confirmed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024