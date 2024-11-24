Haryana Assembly Revamps Legislative Committees for 2024-25

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan has announced the formation of various legislative committees for the remainder of the 2024-25 session. These committees, drawn from all political spectrums, will operate under established assembly rules until March 31, 2025.

Key roles in these committees are filled by members from the BJP, Congress, INLD, and Independent MLAs. Significant committees include those covering Public Accounts, Privileges, and Government Assurances, which are essential for legislative oversight.

Kalyan emphasized the crucial role that these committees play in legislative effectiveness, lawmaking, and governmental accountability. Legislators, representing the public, are urged to participate actively in enhancing legislative work through these committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)