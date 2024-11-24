Left Menu

Haryana Assembly Revamps Legislative Committees for 2024-25

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan has constituted new committees for the legislative session until March 2025. These committees include members from various political parties, ensuring accountability and efficient allocation of resources. The committees cover areas such as public health, education, and local governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:51 IST
Haryana Assembly Revamps Legislative Committees for 2024-25
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan has announced the formation of various legislative committees for the remainder of the 2024-25 session. These committees, drawn from all political spectrums, will operate under established assembly rules until March 31, 2025.

Key roles in these committees are filled by members from the BJP, Congress, INLD, and Independent MLAs. Significant committees include those covering Public Accounts, Privileges, and Government Assurances, which are essential for legislative oversight.

Kalyan emphasized the crucial role that these committees play in legislative effectiveness, lawmaking, and governmental accountability. Legislators, representing the public, are urged to participate actively in enhancing legislative work through these committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024