Mahayuti's Landslide Victory Confirmed by ECI

Senior officials of the Election Commission of India met with Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan to present the gazette containing names of newly-elected assembly members. The Mahayuti achieved a decisive win, securing 230 of 288 seats. This conforms with section 73 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:00 IST
The Election Commission of India's key representatives convened with Maharashtra's Governor, C P Radhakrishnan, on Sunday to submit the official gazette listing the names of the state's newly elected legislative assembly members.

Among those present were Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar and Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam. The meeting was held at Raj Bhavan where they delivered the gazette and the official notification concerning the recent state elections.

Reflecting the electoral results announced on November 23, the document outlines the Mahayuti's overwhelming victory, capturing 230 out of 288 seats. This process complies with section 73 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

(With inputs from agencies.)

