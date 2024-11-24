Left Menu

Nepal's Sensational Cooperative Fraud Case Extension

A Nepalese court has extended the remand of Rabi Lamichhane, a former home minister, amid allegations of cooperative fraud and money laundering. Lamichhane is accused of diverting funds from multiple cooperatives into personal accounts. The decision follows ongoing investigations and a parliamentary probe linking him to financial irregularities during his tenure at Gorkha Media Network.

Updated: 24-11-2024
A court in Nepal extended Rabi Lamichhane's detention by 15 days as investigations into allegations of cooperative fraud and money laundering continue. Lamichhane, a former home minister and TV journalist turned politician, is accused of misappropriating funds.

Apprehended on October 18, Lamichhane now faces 40 days in detention. The extension, granted by Judge Himalal Belbase, also applies to three others accused alongside him, suggesting substantial ongoing investigative efforts.

These allegations follow a parliamentary committee report implicating Lamichhane in financial wrongdoing while managing television networks. His legal team opposes the extension, arguing insufficient evidence, as further investigations unfold across various Nepalese districts.

