Nepal's Sensational Cooperative Fraud Case Extension

A court in Nepal extended Rabi Lamichhane's detention by 15 days as investigations into allegations of cooperative fraud and money laundering continue. Lamichhane, a former home minister and TV journalist turned politician, is accused of misappropriating funds.

Apprehended on October 18, Lamichhane now faces 40 days in detention. The extension, granted by Judge Himalal Belbase, also applies to three others accused alongside him, suggesting substantial ongoing investigative efforts.

These allegations follow a parliamentary committee report implicating Lamichhane in financial wrongdoing while managing television networks. His legal team opposes the extension, arguing insufficient evidence, as further investigations unfold across various Nepalese districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)