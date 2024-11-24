Heartbreaking Loss: Tragic Deaths in Manipur Exposed

Tragic details have emerged from Manipur's Jiribam district, as autopsy reports reveal multiple bullet injuries on the bodies of three individuals killed by suspected Kuki militants. Officials disclosed these findings on Sunday.

Particularly disheartening is the report of three-year-old Chingkheinganba Singh, which notes the absence of his right eye and a bullet wound in his skull. The child's body was in an advanced state of decomposition, according to officials.

The autopsy reports stressed the need for chemical analysis results from the Directorate of Forensic Sciences in Guwahati to determine the cause of death. Further examinations are pending for additional victims found following the violent clashes that resulted in 10 insurgent deaths on November 11.

