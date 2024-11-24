Left Menu

Controversy Over Wakf Bill: Madani's Strong Rebuttal to PM Modi

Islamic scholar Maulana Arshad Madani criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Wakf Bill, urging political allies to oppose it. He emphasized the importance of Wakf in Islam and the constitutional rights of religious minorities. Madani also highlighted BJP's alleged politics of hate and called for communal unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:52 IST
Controversy Over Wakf Bill: Madani's Strong Rebuttal to PM Modi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Islamic scholar Maulana Arshad Madani chastised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his controversial statement on the Wakf Bill, suggesting there was no place for it in the Indian Constitution.

Addressing a gathering organized by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Madani urged Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to resist the forthcoming bill, emphasizing its significance in Islamic practice and constitutional rights.

Madani accused the BJP of engaging in 'politics of hate' and praised communal harmony, urging political allies to prove their commitment to minority rights by opposing the Wakf Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024