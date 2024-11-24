Controversy Over Wakf Bill: Madani's Strong Rebuttal to PM Modi
Islamic scholar Maulana Arshad Madani criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Wakf Bill, urging political allies to oppose it. He emphasized the importance of Wakf in Islam and the constitutional rights of religious minorities. Madani also highlighted BJP's alleged politics of hate and called for communal unity.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp rebuke, Islamic scholar Maulana Arshad Madani chastised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his controversial statement on the Wakf Bill, suggesting there was no place for it in the Indian Constitution.
Addressing a gathering organized by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Madani urged Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to resist the forthcoming bill, emphasizing its significance in Islamic practice and constitutional rights.
Madani accused the BJP of engaging in 'politics of hate' and praised communal harmony, urging political allies to prove their commitment to minority rights by opposing the Wakf Bill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
