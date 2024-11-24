Left Menu

Enhanced Security Measures at Shiv Khori Shrine Following Attack

A security review at Shiv Khori shrine in Jammu and Kashmir was conducted after a terrorist attack on a pilgrim bus. The Reasi SSP emphasized strict vigilance and implemented additional measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims and locals, alongside preemptive steps to prevent revived militancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A thorough security evaluation was conducted at the Shiv Khori shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, following a recent terrorist attack on a pilgrim bus. This stringent review aims to reassure pilgrims and residents about their safety.

Following the attack that claimed nine lives and injured 40, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Paramvir Singh led a security overhaul, focusing on enhanced surveillance along the yatra route. He directed heightened vigilance against potential threats and coordinated with local police and CRPF officers to strengthen security protocols.

Recognizing attempts to revive militancy, the SSP ordered verification of migrants and workers, monitoring of social media for radicalization, and revisiting terrorist operatives. Inter-agency cooperation was urged to maintain peace and prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

