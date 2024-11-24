Left Menu

Clashes Erupt Over Controversial Mosque Survey

Three people were killed and many, including security personnel, were injured in clashes over a survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal. Protesters clashed with police, leading to stone-pelting, gunfire, and vehicle arson. Twenty-one people were detained, with investigations ongoing under the National Security Act.

Updated: 24-11-2024 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three fatalities and numerous injuries resulted from violent protests against a court-mandated survey of a historic mosque in Sambhal. The conflict between demonstrators and law enforcement escalated to stone-pelting and arson.

Police engaged with tear gas and pellet guns to control the situation. Officials confirmed the use of force was intended to protect the survey team and ensure their safe departure. As many as 21 individuals, including two women, have been detained amid the unrest.

Authorities are investigating and maintaining peace in the region, imposing temporary internet suspension and school closures. The core of the tension stems from claims that a temple existed on the mosque site, allegedly demolished during the Mughal era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

