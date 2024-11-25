Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Exchange Fierce Blows Amid Ceasefire Talks

Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel after an Israeli airstrike killed 29 in Beirut. Israel retaliated, destroying buildings in southern Beirut. Both sides intensified attacks amid U.S.-led ceasefire discussions, with Hezbollah targeting Tel Aviv. The EU pushed for a ceasefire, amid ongoing military violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 03:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on Israel in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike that resulted in 29 fatalities in Beirut, marking an escalation in ongoing hostility.

As Israel responded with military strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in southern Beirut, both sides showed intensified aggression even as U.S.-led ceasefire negotiations progressed.

The European Union urged a ceasefire as military tensions continued to rise, with Hezbollah targeting Tel Aviv and Israel conducting significant strikes across Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

