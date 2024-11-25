Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Exchange Fierce Blows Amid Ceasefire Talks

Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on Israel in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike that resulted in 29 fatalities in Beirut, marking an escalation in ongoing hostility.

As Israel responded with military strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in southern Beirut, both sides showed intensified aggression even as U.S.-led ceasefire negotiations progressed.

The European Union urged a ceasefire as military tensions continued to rise, with Hezbollah targeting Tel Aviv and Israel conducting significant strikes across Lebanon.

