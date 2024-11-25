Left Menu

Tension Erupts Over Mosque Survey Amidst Violent Clashes

Violent clashes erupted in Sambhal following a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in three deaths and several injuries. Prohibitory orders and restricted entry have been imposed by local authorities to maintain order, with arrests made under stringent regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 25-11-2024 09:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 09:10 IST
A violent confrontation erupted in the district of Sambhal after a controversial survey of a Mughal-era mosque led to chaos. The district administration, in response, has enforced prohibitory orders halting the entry of outsiders till November 30, following significant injuries and the tragic loss of three lives.

The district was engulfed in turmoil after a Sunday of unrest as protesters clashed with security forces over the survey conducted on court orders. The protesters set vehicles ablaze and hurled stones at the police. In retaliation, the police employed tear gas and batons to disperse the agitated crowd.

Amidst tightened security and a spate of arrests, including the detention of 21 individuals, local authorities have suspended internet services for 24 hours and declared a school holiday. The unrest stems from claims that a historical temple once stood at the mosque's site, intensifying long-standing religious tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

