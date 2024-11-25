Bombay High Court Upholds Arrest in BMW Tragedy

The Bombay High Court has turned down the petition for release filed by Mihir Shah in the highly publicized BMW hit-and-run case, reaffirming the legality of his arrest.

Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old son of a former Shiv Sena leader, stands accused of recklessly driving his BMW into a two-wheeler on July 9 in Mumbai's Worli area, leading to the tragic death of a 45-year-old woman and causing injury to her husband.

The court's division bench, comprised of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande, dismissed the plea, asserting that the detainment was within legal bounds. Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, have been in judicial custody since the incident.

