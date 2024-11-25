Court-Ordered Mosque Survey Sparks Deadly Clashes in Sambhal
Violence erupted in Sambhal over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in four deaths. Seven FIRs were lodged, naming Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and others. The district administration imposed prohibitory orders, and internet services were suspended to maintain peace.
In a dramatic turn of events, violence erupted in Sambhal over a court-ordered survey of a historic mosque, resulting in four fatalities and multiple injuries. The district administration has responded with stringent measures, including prohibitory orders and internet suspensions, to curb further unrest.
The survey, carried out under a court directive, was met with stiff resistance from locals, leading to clashes with security forces. Consequently, seven FIRs have been filed, naming key figures like Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq among the accused, as the administration seeks to restore order.
Tensions had been escalating since an earlier survey on November 19, which fueled suspicions and unrest. The authorities have taken a firm stand to enforce peace, while the investigation into the incident continues with arrests and ongoing identification of those involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
