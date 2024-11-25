Clashes at Katra: Protesters vs Ropeway Project

Tensions flared in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday as a march against a proposed ropeway project descended into violence. The protest, led by shopkeepers and labourers, turned confrontational at the Katra base camp, resulting in clashes with police.

The agitators, voicing fears over potential job losses, have been on strike since November 22 following the Rs 250-crore project's announcement by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Their initial 72-hour strike was extended by 24 hours amid escalating tensions.

Efforts to defuse the situation are ongoing, with Senior Superintendent of Police Paramvir Singh stating, "The law and order situation has become challenging. We are attempting to negotiate with the protesters." The demonstrators demand either the project's cancellation or compensation for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)