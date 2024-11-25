Left Menu

Clashes at Katra: Protesters vs Ropeway Project

Protesters, including shopkeepers and labourers, clashed with police in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district over a proposed ropeway project along the trek to the Vaishno Devi shrine. The Rs 250-crore project threatens their livelihoods, sparking tensions and calls for compensation or project termination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:40 IST
Clashes at Katra: Protesters vs Ropeway Project
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday as a march against a proposed ropeway project descended into violence. The protest, led by shopkeepers and labourers, turned confrontational at the Katra base camp, resulting in clashes with police.

The agitators, voicing fears over potential job losses, have been on strike since November 22 following the Rs 250-crore project's announcement by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Their initial 72-hour strike was extended by 24 hours amid escalating tensions.

Efforts to defuse the situation are ongoing, with Senior Superintendent of Police Paramvir Singh stating, "The law and order situation has become challenging. We are attempting to negotiate with the protesters." The demonstrators demand either the project's cancellation or compensation for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024