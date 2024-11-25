UAE Murder Case Sparks International Tensions

In a complex international incident, three Uzbek nationals have been apprehended by authorities in the United Arab Emirates for the suspected murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an Israeli citizen. As per the UAE Ministry of Interior, the investigation is in its early stages, and the suspects remain uncharged.

The incident has drawn attention from Israeli and Jewish communities, particularly given Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement labeling it an 'antisemitic terrorist act.' The accusation of Iranian involvement has further complicated the diplomatic landscape, although Iran’s embassy in Abu Dhabi denies such claims.

Rabbi Kogan, connected with the Chabad movement, was discovered deceased after being reported missing for several days, significantly impacting UAE's Jewish community. Nations like Israel and Moldova are actively cooperating with Emirati officials. Developments are being closely monitored globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)