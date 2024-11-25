Left Menu

UAE Murder Case Sparks International Tensions

Three Uzbek suspects were arrested in the UAE for allegedly murdering Israeli Rabbi Zvi Kogan. The case has stirred controversy due to accusations of antisemitism and potential Iranian involvement. Kogan's death has impacted the UAE's Jewish community, with investigations involving multiple countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a complex international incident, three Uzbek nationals have been apprehended by authorities in the United Arab Emirates for the suspected murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an Israeli citizen. As per the UAE Ministry of Interior, the investigation is in its early stages, and the suspects remain uncharged.

The incident has drawn attention from Israeli and Jewish communities, particularly given Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement labeling it an 'antisemitic terrorist act.' The accusation of Iranian involvement has further complicated the diplomatic landscape, although Iran’s embassy in Abu Dhabi denies such claims.

Rabbi Kogan, connected with the Chabad movement, was discovered deceased after being reported missing for several days, significantly impacting UAE's Jewish community. Nations like Israel and Moldova are actively cooperating with Emirati officials. Developments are being closely monitored globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

