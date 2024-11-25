Left Menu

Ballot vs. Machine: Himachal CM Calls for Election Transparency

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, advocates returning to ballot papers due to doubts on EVM reliability. Following the BJP's win in Maharashtra, he expressed concerns over alleged irregularities and hacking potential. Sukhu highlights his government's efforts to enhance Himachal Pradesh's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:39 IST
Ballot vs. Machine: Himachal CM Calls for Election Transparency
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has voiced his support for using ballot papers in elections, raising concerns about the reliability and security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Citing the potential for technology to be hacked, Sukhu emphasized the importance of public trust in the electoral process.

Speaking to the media, Sukhu referred to recent allegations of EVM irregularities following the BJP-led coalition's significant victory in Maharashtra. With 230 seats to their credit, the BJP's win far outpaced the opposition, spearheaded by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which secured just 46 seats.

Amid ongoing debates, Sukhu also commented on his administration's progress in revitalizing Himachal Pradesh's economy, assuring continued bold initiatives for the state's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024