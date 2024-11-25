Ballot vs. Machine: Himachal CM Calls for Election Transparency
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, advocates returning to ballot papers due to doubts on EVM reliability. Following the BJP's win in Maharashtra, he expressed concerns over alleged irregularities and hacking potential. Sukhu highlights his government's efforts to enhance Himachal Pradesh's economy.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has voiced his support for using ballot papers in elections, raising concerns about the reliability and security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Citing the potential for technology to be hacked, Sukhu emphasized the importance of public trust in the electoral process.
Speaking to the media, Sukhu referred to recent allegations of EVM irregularities following the BJP-led coalition's significant victory in Maharashtra. With 230 seats to their credit, the BJP's win far outpaced the opposition, spearheaded by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which secured just 46 seats.
Amid ongoing debates, Sukhu also commented on his administration's progress in revitalizing Himachal Pradesh's economy, assuring continued bold initiatives for the state's welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
