Iraq's First Nationwide Census in 40 Years Reveals Population Boom

The initial findings of Iraq's first national census in nearly four decades reveal a significant population increase, now standing at 45.4 million people, as announced by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. This nationwide exercise marks a pivotal step towards enhancing Iraq's approach to data collection and countrywide planning.

Conducted earlier this month, the census endeavors to address long-standing issues related to Iraq's conflict and political splits, aiming for improved resource distribution and developmental planning. The gender demographics suggest a near-equal division, with men constituting 50.1% and women 49.8% of the population.

The census faced substantial challenges, largely due to ethnic and sectarian concerns, leading to the exclusion of questions on these grounds. However, officials highlight the employment of advanced technologies for data gathering and analysis, promising a detailed insight into Iraq's demographics beyond the initial numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)