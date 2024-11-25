Left Menu

Iraq's First Nationwide Census in 40 Years Reveals Population Boom

Preliminary results from Iraq's first national census in nearly 40 years indicate the population has grown to 45.4 million. The census serves as a critical step in modernizing Iraq's data collection, impacting resource distribution and development planning, while excluding ethnicity questions to quell sectarian tensions.

The initial findings of Iraq's first national census in nearly four decades reveal a significant population increase, now standing at 45.4 million people, as announced by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. This nationwide exercise marks a pivotal step towards enhancing Iraq's approach to data collection and countrywide planning.

Conducted earlier this month, the census endeavors to address long-standing issues related to Iraq's conflict and political splits, aiming for improved resource distribution and developmental planning. The gender demographics suggest a near-equal division, with men constituting 50.1% and women 49.8% of the population.

The census faced substantial challenges, largely due to ethnic and sectarian concerns, leading to the exclusion of questions on these grounds. However, officials highlight the employment of advanced technologies for data gathering and analysis, promising a detailed insight into Iraq's demographics beyond the initial numbers.

