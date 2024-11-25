Peace on the Horizon: Israel and Hezbollah Edge Towards Ceasefire

Israel is inching closer to a ceasefire in its conflict with Lebanon's Hezbollah, with diplomatic talks showing progress despite recent escalations. The government revealed ongoing issues yet to be resolved, even as potential agreements appear within reach.

Last week marked significant progress towards a truce, reported U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein, following his discussions in Beirut and Israel. However, hostilities have not ceased, highlighted by Israel's recent airstrikes in Beirut and Hezbollah's expansive rocket attacks.

The conflict, which intensified in September, has seen Israel deal severe blows to Hezbollah, resulting in extensive damage and causalities in Lebanon. Efforts now focus on a potential ceasefire, aligning with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 to de-escalate border tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)