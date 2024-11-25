Cracking Down on Narcotics: Anantnag's Bold Move

In a decisive move against narcotics activity, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district have attached properties valued at Rs 1.60 crore in two separate cases, officials announced on Monday.

The initial operation involved the Aishmuqam police seizing assets from Mushtaq Ahmed Ahanger, including a double-storey building and a shop, totalling approximately Rs 1.3 crore. Ahanger faces prosecution for repeated narcotics-related offenses, with authorities aiming to dismantle his operations.

In a separate operation, Anantnag police confiscated a double-storey building hosting six shops belonging to Bashir Ahmed Mir in Sadoora. As a repeat offender in multiple narcotics cases, Mir's properties were valued at Rs 30 lakh, reinforcing law enforcement's resolve against illegal narcotics trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)