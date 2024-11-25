Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir MP Seeks Bail Amidst Terror-Funding Case

Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid has requested interim bail from a Delhi court to attend Parliament amidst an ongoing terror-funding case. The court has directed the National Investigation Agency to respond by November 27. Rashid, elected from Baramulla, has been in jail since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:04 IST
Engineer Rashid
  India
  • India

Engineer Rashid, a Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir, is seeking interim bail to participate in the current Parliament session, amid a terror-funding case. Making his appeal to a Delhi court, Rashid, appearing virtually from Tihar Jail, emphasized his duty to represent his constituency.

The court has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a response to his request by November 27. Rashid's legal counsel and the NIA have agreed to keep the proceedings ongoing in the court that initially heard the case.

Rashid, elected from the Baramulla constituency, has been detained since 2019 following his arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The ongoing cases involve high-profile figures linked to terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, raising concerns over national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

