Jammu and Kashmir MP Seeks Bail Amidst Terror-Funding Case

Engineer Rashid, a Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir, is seeking interim bail to participate in the current Parliament session, amid a terror-funding case. Making his appeal to a Delhi court, Rashid, appearing virtually from Tihar Jail, emphasized his duty to represent his constituency.

The court has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a response to his request by November 27. Rashid's legal counsel and the NIA have agreed to keep the proceedings ongoing in the court that initially heard the case.

Rashid, elected from the Baramulla constituency, has been detained since 2019 following his arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The ongoing cases involve high-profile figures linked to terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, raising concerns over national security.

