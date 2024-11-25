Navi Mumbai Shock: Teen Trafficked and Abused
Five individuals, including a woman, have been accused of raping and pushing a 14-year-old girl into trafficking in Navi Mumbai. The girl was lured by a false promise of work. The police have registered the case under several legal provisions but have made no arrests yet.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Navi Mumbai have registered a case involving the alleged rape and trafficking of a 14-year-old girl. Five people have been implicated in the crime, which reportedly involved luring the young victim with a false job promise.
According to police reports, a woman among the accused promised the girl employment as a masseuse at a local spa. The girl was subsequently raped by the spa owner and another individual, during the period from August 21 to 31.
The case has been filed under multiple charges including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and sections related to criminal intimidation. Authorities are currently pursuing the suspects, although no arrests have been made as of yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
