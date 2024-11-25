Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Shock: Teen Trafficked and Abused

Five individuals, including a woman, have been accused of raping and pushing a 14-year-old girl into trafficking in Navi Mumbai. The girl was lured by a false promise of work. The police have registered the case under several legal provisions but have made no arrests yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:50 IST
Navi Mumbai Shock: Teen Trafficked and Abused
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Navi Mumbai have registered a case involving the alleged rape and trafficking of a 14-year-old girl. Five people have been implicated in the crime, which reportedly involved luring the young victim with a false job promise.

According to police reports, a woman among the accused promised the girl employment as a masseuse at a local spa. The girl was subsequently raped by the spa owner and another individual, during the period from August 21 to 31.

The case has been filed under multiple charges including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and sections related to criminal intimidation. Authorities are currently pursuing the suspects, although no arrests have been made as of yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024