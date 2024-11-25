Left Menu

South Korea's Solemn Tribute: Remembering Forced Laborers

South Korea conducted its own memorial event for Koreans forced to work in Japanese mines during WWII, after boycotting Japan's event. The move underscores unresolved tensions linked to Japan's past colonization of Korea, despite improved ties and push for regional security cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:40 IST
South Korea took a poignant stand on Monday, holding its own memorial service for Koreans conscripted to work in Japanese mines during World War II. This solemn occasion comes after Seoul decided not to participate in a Japanese-led event, underlining ongoing historical tensions between the two nations.

The decision not to attend the Japan-hosted event at the Sado mine was influenced by Japan's choice to involve a controversial figure, seen as emblematic of its militaristic past, in the proceedings. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul emphasized that despite the incident, bilateral relations, recently improved, should remain unharmed under President Yoon Suk Yeol.

At the heart of the independent Korean event was a message of remembrance and a call to acknowledge the past, delivered by South Korea's Ambassador to Japan, Park Cheol-hee. Despite Japan celebrating the mine for its industrial contributions, the issue of forced labor remains a point of contention, reflecting broader historical complexities between Seoul and Tokyo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

