Supreme Court Quashes Preferential Land Allotments
The Supreme Court invalidated government orders granting preferential land allotments to officials and journalists, terming them discriminatory and unconstitutional. The policy was criticized for fueling socioeconomic disparities and undermining constitutional equality principles. The court directed the cancellation of these land allocations and mandated refunds to affected parties.
The Supreme Court has struck down government orders that facilitated preferential land allotments to MPs, MLAs, bureaucrats, judges, and journalists within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, deeming the policy as 'capricious' and 'irrational'. The bench ruled the policy violated Article 14 of the Constitution, emphasizing its perpetuation of inequality.
The court criticized the state's policy for fostering a system of inequality, underscoring that the preferential treatment unjustly bestowed material advantages on privileged groups. It denounced the approach as a misuse of power aimed at benefiting affluent sections, thereby disregarding the rights of the common citizen.
The verdict, upholding a prior Telangana High Court decision, nullified land allotments at discounted rates and ordered the cancellation of executed lease deeds. The judgement underscored the significant economic implications for the public exchequer and highlighted the necessity of aligning such policies with constitutional fairness and equality standards.
