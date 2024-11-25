Ceasefire on the Horizon: Israel and Hezbollah Near Agreement

In significant diplomatic progress, Israel and Hezbollah are on the brink of a ceasefire agreement after a surge in violence left central Beirut devastated by airstrikes. Senior officials from both sides express cautious optimism as the deal memorializes an Israeli military withdrawal and a Lebanese army deployment in the south.

U.S. mediation efforts appear to be bearing fruit, with a proposed five-country committee to oversee compliance. This pivotal deal aims to bring peace to a region ravaged by extensive conflict, spurring hopes of a resolution to the year-long hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Despite ongoing airstrikes and missile salvoes, officials remain hopeful that last-minute negotiations can achieve the final necessary agreements. A meeting of the Israeli cabinet is expected to approve the ceasefire terms, potentially ending months of escalating tension and warfare.

