Ceasefire on the Horizon: Israel and Hezbollah Near Agreement
Israel and Hezbollah are close to agreeing on a ceasefire after intensified hostilities in Lebanon. The proposed deal, facilitated by the U.S., involves an Israeli withdrawal and Lebanese army deployment in the south. Key issues on monitoring compliance and troop movements have been addressed, raising hopes for peace.
In significant diplomatic progress, Israel and Hezbollah are on the brink of a ceasefire agreement after a surge in violence left central Beirut devastated by airstrikes. Senior officials from both sides express cautious optimism as the deal memorializes an Israeli military withdrawal and a Lebanese army deployment in the south.
U.S. mediation efforts appear to be bearing fruit, with a proposed five-country committee to oversee compliance. This pivotal deal aims to bring peace to a region ravaged by extensive conflict, spurring hopes of a resolution to the year-long hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah.
Despite ongoing airstrikes and missile salvoes, officials remain hopeful that last-minute negotiations can achieve the final necessary agreements. A meeting of the Israeli cabinet is expected to approve the ceasefire terms, potentially ending months of escalating tension and warfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Russian Airstrikes Impact Ukraine
Gaza medical officials say 2 Israeli airstrikes killed at least 14 Palestinians, including 2 children and a woman, reports AP.
Escalating Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Gaza and Lebanon
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Homs Province
Lebanon Awaits Ceasefire Amid Persistent Hostilities