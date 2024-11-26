Israeli Strikes Targeting Smuggling Routes in Syria
Israeli military strikes reportedly damaged several bridges in the Qusayr countryside of Homs province, Syria, disrupting alleged Iranian weapon smuggling routes to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Syrian state media confirmed the attack and subsequent damage after blasts were heard in the region, instigating an investigation.
Several bridges in the Qusayr countryside of Homs province, Syria, were damaged in what Syrian state media attributes to an Israeli attack on Monday.
Authorities are currently investigating after blasts were heard in Qusayr, a town in southern Homs province. Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed conducting strikes they claimed targeted Iranian weapons smuggling routes through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The military operations reportedly disrupted efforts to transfer arms via Syrian territory, dealing a blow to these alleged smuggling activities.
