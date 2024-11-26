Left Menu

Israeli Strikes Targeting Smuggling Routes in Syria

Israeli military strikes reportedly damaged several bridges in the Qusayr countryside of Homs province, Syria, disrupting alleged Iranian weapon smuggling routes to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Syrian state media confirmed the attack and subsequent damage after blasts were heard in the region, instigating an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 00:21 IST
Israeli Strikes Targeting Smuggling Routes in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several bridges in the Qusayr countryside of Homs province, Syria, were damaged in what Syrian state media attributes to an Israeli attack on Monday.

Authorities are currently investigating after blasts were heard in Qusayr, a town in southern Homs province. Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed conducting strikes they claimed targeted Iranian weapons smuggling routes through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The military operations reportedly disrupted efforts to transfer arms via Syrian territory, dealing a blow to these alleged smuggling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024