Turkish Protests: A Call for Women's Safety

In Istanbul, police detained individuals protesting for enhanced protection of women in Turkey, amidst strict measures to prevent rallies. Demonstrators opposed Turkey's 2021 exit from the Istanbul Convention, a treaty ensuring women's safety, following President Erdogan's decision, citing conflicts with traditional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 26-11-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 00:56 IST
In Istanbul, Turkish police detained numerous individuals attempting to join a rally calling for enhanced protection for women on Monday. The rally coincided with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, as protesters defied a ban on demonstrations in the area, leading to heightened security measures.

Police erected barricades at all entries to Istiklal Street and Taksim Square and shut several metro stations to deter large gatherings. Demonstrators voiced opposition to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 2021 decision to withdraw Turkey from the landmark European agreement, the Istanbul Convention, signed in 2011 to safeguard women from violence.

Erdogan's withdrawal was influenced by certain members of his Islamic-rooted party, who criticized the treaty for allegedly promoting LGBTQ+ rights and ideals seen as clashing with Turkey's traditional family values. Despite demands for Turkey to rejoin the convention, Erdogan reasserted the government's dedication to women's protection, amid the rising number of female homicides reported by advocacy groups.

