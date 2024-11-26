Left Menu

TikTok Tug-of-War: Federal Court's Looming Decision

A U.S. federal appeals court is set to decide by Dec. 6 on the law requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets or face a ban, amidst national security concerns. The court's ruling could uphold the law, challenge its fairness, or deem it unconstitutional, impacting 170 million American users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2024 05:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 05:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal appeals court in the U.S. is poised to make a critical decision by December 6 concerning the future of TikTok in America. The law in question mandates that Chinese-based ByteDance must divest TikTok's U.S. operations by early next year, or risk a complete ban. With 170 million Americans using the app, President-elect Donald Trump has voiced his opposition to such a ban.

As the case is evaluated, three possible outcomes are under consideration by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. This court, which typically issues rulings on Tuesdays and Fridays, could uphold the law, modify it to address fairness concerns, or deem it unconstitutional.

If the law is upheld, TikTok may quickly appeal to the Supreme Court or a full circuit court. However, if the court finds the law unfair or unconstitutional, it could mandate a more thorough process for assessing TikTok as a security threat, potentially delaying a ban. The Justice Department, citing national security risks due to TikTok's Chinese ownership, may also consider further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

