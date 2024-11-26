Left Menu

Police Action Sparks Controversy Amid Farmers' Protest

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, set for a hunger strike demanding legal guarantees for MSP, was allegedly taken by police from the Khanauri border. This act has drawn condemnation from Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher. Farmers protest ongoing with various demands unmet since February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 08:40 IST
  India
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has accused the police of forcibly removing farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal from the Khanauri border. The incident occurred just before Dallewal was to begin an indefinite hunger strike to support farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Dallewal had announced his intention to embark on the hunger strike on Tuesday, affirming his readiness to sacrifice his life for the farmers' cause. Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, alongside the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), had planned to escalate their protest activities to highlight their unmet demands.

The ongoing standoff at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points has seen farmers camping since February 13, following a thwarted march to Delhi. Protesters accuse the central government of inertia and neglect, citing a lack of dialogue since February 18, as they press for comprehensive agricultural reform.

