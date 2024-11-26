In one of the swiftest advances since the onset of the war, Russian forces are making marked progress in Ukraine, particularly focusing on the critical town of Kurakhove. Their movement stems from exploiting weaknesses in Kyiv's military defenses, analysts revealed on Monday.

According to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, recent strategies have enabled Russians to gain control over approximately 235 square kilometers in Ukraine within a week—the most significant gain this year. Battlefield victories near Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka highlight their eastern Ukraine momentum.

The Institute's observations, supported by insights from pro-Russian military bloggers and data from the Deep State group, underline the serious challenges facing Ukrainian forces. President Zelenskiy is imploring Western nations for enhanced military support to fend off the Russian strategy of occupying the entire Donbas region.

(With inputs from agencies.)