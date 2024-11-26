Left Menu

Rapid Russian Advances: Unveiling Strategic Vulnerabilities in Ukraine

Russian forces are advancing rapidly in southeastern Ukraine, capturing significant territories. Exploiting vulnerabilities in Ukrainian defenses, the Russian military has achieved record gains in 2024. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy is urging Western allies for more aid amid increasing pressure from Russian forces targeting strategic regions in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:38 IST
Rapid Russian Advances: Unveiling Strategic Vulnerabilities in Ukraine

In one of the swiftest advances since the onset of the war, Russian forces are making marked progress in Ukraine, particularly focusing on the critical town of Kurakhove. Their movement stems from exploiting weaknesses in Kyiv's military defenses, analysts revealed on Monday.

According to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, recent strategies have enabled Russians to gain control over approximately 235 square kilometers in Ukraine within a week—the most significant gain this year. Battlefield victories near Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka highlight their eastern Ukraine momentum.

The Institute's observations, supported by insights from pro-Russian military bloggers and data from the Deep State group, underline the serious challenges facing Ukrainian forces. President Zelenskiy is imploring Western nations for enhanced military support to fend off the Russian strategy of occupying the entire Donbas region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024