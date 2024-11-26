Honoring the Brave: Remembering Mumbai's 2008 Tragedy
President Droupadi Murmu commemorated the victims and heroes of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, reaffirming India’s stance against terrorism. The attack, carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, resulted in 166 deaths. Murmu honored the security personnel who sacrificed their lives and expressed solidarity with the victims’ families.
President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute on Tuesday to those who lost their lives in the devastating 2008 Mumbai terror attack. She emphasized India's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism.
The attack, perpetrated by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan, began on November 26, 2008. It resulted in the deaths of 166 people, including 18 security personnel, during a harrowing 60-hour siege in Mumbai.
On the attack's anniversary, Murmu joined the nation in honoring the victims and saluted the courage of security personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice. She reiterated India's determination to defeat terrorism in all its forms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
