In a significant development, Russia's defense ministry announced the successful dismantling of a drone offensive allegedly orchestrated by Ukraine. On Tuesday, the ministry reported that 39 drones were neutralized over seven different regions.

The military operation saw 24 of these drones intercepted over Russia's southern Rostov region. This is part of the ongoing tensions between the two nations, with technology playing a pivotal role.

The information was communicated through a statement on the ministry's official Telegram channel, signifying the heightened security measures in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)