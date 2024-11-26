Russia Thwarts Massive Drone Attack Overnight
Russia's defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 39 Ukrainian drones in an overnight operation across seven regions. Notably, 24 drones were downed over the Rostov area, according to Russia's defense ministry via their Telegram channel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:57 IST
In a significant development, Russia's defense ministry announced the successful dismantling of a drone offensive allegedly orchestrated by Ukraine. On Tuesday, the ministry reported that 39 drones were neutralized over seven different regions.
The military operation saw 24 of these drones intercepted over Russia's southern Rostov region. This is part of the ongoing tensions between the two nations, with technology playing a pivotal role.
The information was communicated through a statement on the ministry's official Telegram channel, signifying the heightened security measures in place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
