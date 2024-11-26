Left Menu

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

The $265 million bribery case against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani may potentially be dropped depending on President Donald Trump's approach after he takes office. The case raises questions about the extraterritorial application of US laws against Adani and highlights the political dimensions of high-profile legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The potential dismissal of a $265 million bribery case against Indian magnate Gautam Adani hinges on the evolving political landscape as Donald Trump prepares for another term as U.S. President.

According to Indian-American attorney Ravi Batra, Trump's administration could withdraw the case if deemed unjust—reflecting on 'lawfare' accusations that intensify the geopolitical intricacies surrounding high-profile legal actions.

Batra emphasizes how these charges may test the extraterritorial reach of American laws since Adani's alleged crimes occurred outside the U.S., posing complex legal challenges in global prosecutorial discretion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

