High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

The potential dismissal of a $265 million bribery case against Indian magnate Gautam Adani hinges on the evolving political landscape as Donald Trump prepares for another term as U.S. President.

According to Indian-American attorney Ravi Batra, Trump's administration could withdraw the case if deemed unjust—reflecting on 'lawfare' accusations that intensify the geopolitical intricacies surrounding high-profile legal actions.

Batra emphasizes how these charges may test the extraterritorial reach of American laws since Adani's alleged crimes occurred outside the U.S., posing complex legal challenges in global prosecutorial discretion.

