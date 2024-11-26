Guarding Democracy: A Call to Uphold Our Constitution

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Tuesday, highlighted Dr. BR Ambedkar's vision while urging political parties to place national interests above individual creeds, warning that failing to do so could jeopardize the nation's independence once more.

Speaking at the launch of year-long celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, Dhankhar stressed the need for harmony among India's democratic institutions—the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary. He emphasized their importance in steering the country toward prosperity and equity.

He called for a renewed commitment to constitutional duties, such as safeguarding sovereignty and fostering unity, necessary for India's vision for 2047. The event saw the release of commemorative items and translations, with key leaders, including President Murmu, in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)