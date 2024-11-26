Left Menu

Guarding Democracy: A Call to Uphold Our Constitution

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar referenced Dr. BR Ambedkar while urging political parties to prioritize national interests over individual creeds. He emphasized the importance of upholding democratic institutions and fulfilling constitutional duties to protect sovereignty, as India marks the 75th anniversary of adopting its Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:46 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Tuesday, highlighted Dr. BR Ambedkar's vision while urging political parties to place national interests above individual creeds, warning that failing to do so could jeopardize the nation's independence once more.

Speaking at the launch of year-long celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, Dhankhar stressed the need for harmony among India's democratic institutions—the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary. He emphasized their importance in steering the country toward prosperity and equity.

He called for a renewed commitment to constitutional duties, such as safeguarding sovereignty and fostering unity, necessary for India's vision for 2047. The event saw the release of commemorative items and translations, with key leaders, including President Murmu, in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

