Israel and Hezbollah Poised for Ceasefire Amid Intense Diplomacy

Israel appears poised to endorse a United States-backed ceasefire with the Iran-supported Hezbollah, as indicated by a senior Israeli official. This pivotal decision could bring an end to the prolonged conflict ignited by the Gaza tensions over a year ago, which has resulted in immense loss of life.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to convene the security cabinet to deliberate on and possibly approve the ceasefire agreement. This development follows discussions by U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron with Lebanese leaders, indicating a breakthrough in negotiations.

While significant progress towards the ceasefire has been made, challenges remain. United States and Lebanese officials have expressed optimism but cautioned that final hurdles, traditionally the most challenging, still need to be addressed before the agreement can be fully realized.

