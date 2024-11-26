Left Menu

Israel and Hezbollah Poised for Ceasefire Amid Intense Diplomacy

Israel is on the brink of approving a U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Hezbollah, potentially ending a deadly conflict that has lasted over a year. The deal's progress, involving troop withdrawals and military de-escalation, comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts spearheaded by the U.S. and France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:32 IST
Israel and Hezbollah Poised for Ceasefire Amid Intense Diplomacy
Representative Image Image Credit:

Israel appears poised to endorse a United States-backed ceasefire with the Iran-supported Hezbollah, as indicated by a senior Israeli official. This pivotal decision could bring an end to the prolonged conflict ignited by the Gaza tensions over a year ago, which has resulted in immense loss of life.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to convene the security cabinet to deliberate on and possibly approve the ceasefire agreement. This development follows discussions by U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron with Lebanese leaders, indicating a breakthrough in negotiations.

While significant progress towards the ceasefire has been made, challenges remain. United States and Lebanese officials have expressed optimism but cautioned that final hurdles, traditionally the most challenging, still need to be addressed before the agreement can be fully realized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024