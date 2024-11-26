Tragic Accident Claims Policeman's Life in Kathua

A tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district led to the death of a policeman when his vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

Officials reported that Selection grade constable Liaqat Ali, a 2009 batch officer, was driving to his home in the Bani area when he lost control of his car, resulting in the fatal crash near Kardoh village on Tuesday afternoon.

Rescuer teams recovered his body, which was subsequently transported to a sub-district hospital for a postmortem examination.

