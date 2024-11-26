Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Policeman's Life in Kathua

A tragic accident resulted in the death of a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Liaqat Ali, a selection grade constable, died when his car skidded off the road and into a gorge. Rescuers recovered his body, which was sent for postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:38 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Policeman's Life in Kathua
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district led to the death of a policeman when his vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

Officials reported that Selection grade constable Liaqat Ali, a 2009 batch officer, was driving to his home in the Bani area when he lost control of his car, resulting in the fatal crash near Kardoh village on Tuesday afternoon.

Rescuer teams recovered his body, which was subsequently transported to a sub-district hospital for a postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024