Tragic Accident Claims Policeman's Life in Kathua
A tragic accident resulted in the death of a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Liaqat Ali, a selection grade constable, died when his car skidded off the road and into a gorge. Rescuers recovered his body, which was sent for postmortem.
A tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district led to the death of a policeman when his vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.
Officials reported that Selection grade constable Liaqat Ali, a 2009 batch officer, was driving to his home in the Bani area when he lost control of his car, resulting in the fatal crash near Kardoh village on Tuesday afternoon.
Rescuer teams recovered his body, which was subsequently transported to a sub-district hospital for a postmortem examination.
