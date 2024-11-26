Heroin Haul in Reasi: Four Arrested in Drug Bust

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district nabbed four suspected drug peddlers on Tuesday, recovering heroin from their possession.

Police acted swiftly on a tip-off, intercepting a vehicle in the Sula Naka area, en route from Katra.

The arrested individuals, identified as Anil Sharma, Shubham Singh, Vivek Raina, and Kamal Kumar, are all residents of Reasi. A case has been filed, and further investigations are underway to trace more potential connections and networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)