Heroin Haul in Reasi: Four Arrested in Drug Bust
Four individuals were arrested in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, for possession of heroin. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle at Sula Naka during its journey from Katra. The arrested individuals have been identified as Anil Sharma, Shubham Singh, Vivek Raina, and Kamal Kumar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:45 IST
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district nabbed four suspected drug peddlers on Tuesday, recovering heroin from their possession.
Police acted swiftly on a tip-off, intercepting a vehicle in the Sula Naka area, en route from Katra.
The arrested individuals, identified as Anil Sharma, Shubham Singh, Vivek Raina, and Kamal Kumar, are all residents of Reasi. A case has been filed, and further investigations are underway to trace more potential connections and networks.
