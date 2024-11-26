Left Menu

Heroin Haul in Reasi: Four Arrested in Drug Bust

Four individuals were arrested in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, for possession of heroin. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle at Sula Naka during its journey from Katra. The arrested individuals have been identified as Anil Sharma, Shubham Singh, Vivek Raina, and Kamal Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:45 IST
Heroin Haul in Reasi: Four Arrested in Drug Bust
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district nabbed four suspected drug peddlers on Tuesday, recovering heroin from their possession.

Police acted swiftly on a tip-off, intercepting a vehicle in the Sula Naka area, en route from Katra.

The arrested individuals, identified as Anil Sharma, Shubham Singh, Vivek Raina, and Kamal Kumar, are all residents of Reasi. A case has been filed, and further investigations are underway to trace more potential connections and networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024