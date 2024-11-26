Naidu Champions Constitutional Awareness on Constitution Day
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the significance of Constitution Day, urging officials to honor the Constitution's principles. He highlighted the importance of fundamental duties, social justice, and the need for constitutional education among children. A new initiative to simplify the Constitution for young learners was announced.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Emphasizing the importance of Constitution Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged officials to uphold constitutional principles in their duties.
Addressing ministers and bureaucrats, Naidu celebrated the Constitution's adoption and highlighted the need to focus on fundamental duties alongside fundamental rights.
A new educational initiative was announced to introduce the Constitution to children, aiming to enhance civic awareness through simplified content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
