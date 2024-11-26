Tragedy in Nigeria: Capsized Boat Leaves Five Dead, Dozens Missing

A tragic speedboat accident in Nigeria's Delta state has resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals and left 20 others missing. The incident occurred when the boat capsized after striking a submerged log in the remote Gbaramatu Kingdom of Warri South-West district.

Local authorities have launched a robust search and rescue operation to locate the missing passengers. Despite challenging conditions, emergency responders are tirelessly scouring the region in hopes of finding signs of life.

Meanwhile, six individuals who survived the harrowing ordeal are currently receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital. The situation remains critical as efforts continue to bring closure to affected families.

