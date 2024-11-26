Russian Court Pursues France24 Reporter Over Border Breach

A Russian court has issued an arrest warrant for Catherine Norris Trent, a reporter with France24, due to allegations of illegal entry into Russia's western Kursk region. The state news agency TASS reported this development on Tuesday.

According to TASS, Trent allegedly entered the Kursk region alongside the Ukrainian military with the intention of filing a report. The action forms part of a broader crackdown by Russian authorities on Western journalists who have reported from the region.

Notably, on August 6, Ukrainian troops breached the border and gained a foothold in Russian territory at Kursk. In response, Russia has initiated criminal cases in absentia against several Western reporters, warning they would face arrest upon entering Russian territory.

