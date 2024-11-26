Amendments In Focus: Parliamentary Committee Deliberates Waqf Bill
The parliamentary committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to meet Wednesday. Members may suggest and debate new amendments, with input from Minority Affairs Ministry officials. With the report deadline approaching, there's discussion on extending the timeline for thorough evaluation due to opposition demands.
Parliamentary scrutiny of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is slated for deeper examination as the committee prepares to meet on Wednesday. Sources suggest that the members might propose additional amendments to the bill.
The committee's decision-making process will involve discussing, adopting, or rejecting these proposed changes based on their garnered support. Key figures from the Minority Affairs Ministry are expected to attend and provide crucial insights during the proceedings.
The deadline for the BJP-led committee's report submission is imminent, falling on Friday. However, opposition members are pushing for an extension, arguing for a more comprehensive debate. They have already approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with their plea.
