Ceasefire Dilemma: Palestinians Feel Abandoned as Israel-Hezbollah Deal Looms

As Israel and Hezbollah near a ceasefire agreement without Hamas' involvement, Palestinians in Gaza feel deserted and fearful of intensified focus from Israel on their region. Hostilities have escalated, with the death toll exceeding 44,000 in Gaza. Many feel the world has failed them amidst ongoing strife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:37 IST
In a complex turn of events, Israel and Hezbollah seem poised to agree on a ceasefire, yet Palestinians in Gaza fear being isolated and targeted by Israeli forces. This potential agreement emerged without a similar resolution with Hamas, elevating concerns among Palestinians who have suffered prolonged conflict.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah joined the fray by firing missiles at Israel in October 2023, showing solidarity with Hamas after its October assault on Israel. Hostilities have intensified markedly in Lebanon, with ongoing Israeli airstrikes and ground force movements, leading to increased regional tension.

As diplomacy remains focused on Lebanon, numerous Palestinians believe international efforts have neglected their plight. With over 44,000 deaths and an enduring humanitarian crisis, the sentiment of abandonment prevails. Gaza residents express profound frustration with the lack of a comprehensive peace deal that addresses their turmoil, fearing what lies ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

