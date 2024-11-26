Left Menu

Ceasefire Looms as Israel and Hezbollah Inch Closer to Agreement

Israel and Hezbollah, backed by Iran, are nearing a ceasefire deal to end a conflict that escalated 14 months ago due to the Gaza war. The proposed agreement includes Israeli troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon, and significant diplomatic efforts involving the U.S. and France are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:10 IST
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

In a significant development, Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah appear set to finalize a ceasefire deal, marking a potential end to a costly 14-month conflict linked to the Gaza war. Senior officials from both Israel and Lebanon expressed optimism about reaching a deal, providing a much-needed respite for both regions engaged in fierce combat.

Israel's security cabinet met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likely leading discussions on the potential agreement, as officials expressed hopes that U.S. and French leaders would soon declare the ceasefire publicly. In Rome, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib echoed this sentiment, projecting an imminent resolution that involves Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and Lebanese military deployment within 60 days.

The diplomatic push is backed by robust global engagement, as U.S. Middle East envoy Brett McGurk conducts talks in Saudi Arabia, amid ongoing military escalations with major destruction in Beirut and continued rocket fire into Israel. Amidst these developments, the global community watches closely for effective U.N. enforcement and sustainable peace measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

