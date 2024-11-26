Left Menu

Tragic Murder in Indiranagar: Hunt for the Fugitive

A woman from Assam was tragically murdered in Indiranagar, Bangalore. The suspect, Aarav from Kerala, allegedly stabbed Maya Gogoi and fled. The crime took place in a service apartment, and police have registered a murder case. A manhunt is underway to capture the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A gruesome murder has shaken the Indiranagar locality of Bangalore. Maya Gogoi, a resident from Assam, was found dead in a service apartment.

The primary suspect, identified as Aarav from Kerala, reportedly stabbed her and has since gone into hiding. Police disclosed that Aarav was with Gogoi in the apartment for three days prior to the murder.

Security footage captured their entry on November 23. After committing the crime, Aarav allegedly spent a day in the apartment before fleeing. Authorities have registered a murder case and are actively seeking the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

