Tragic Murder in Indiranagar: Hunt for the Fugitive

A gruesome murder has shaken the Indiranagar locality of Bangalore. Maya Gogoi, a resident from Assam, was found dead in a service apartment.

The primary suspect, identified as Aarav from Kerala, reportedly stabbed her and has since gone into hiding. Police disclosed that Aarav was with Gogoi in the apartment for three days prior to the murder.

Security footage captured their entry on November 23. After committing the crime, Aarav allegedly spent a day in the apartment before fleeing. Authorities have registered a murder case and are actively seeking the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)