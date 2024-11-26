Left Menu

Hospital Heist: Baby Boy Abducted by Impostors

In Kalaburagi, two women disguised as hospital staff allegedly kidnapped a newborn baby boy, according to local police. CCTV footage shows the suspects in white aprons fleeing with the infant. A case has been registered, and police teams are actively working to recover the child.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A troubling incident unfolded at the Kalaburagi district hospital as two women, masquerading as hospital staff, allegedly kidnapped a newborn baby boy, reported authorities on Tuesday.

The abduction occurred around 3 pm on Monday. CCTV footage caught the women loitering on the hospital premises and later fleeing with the infant.

The suspects, dressed convincingly as medical personnel, tricked the mother by claiming they needed to conduct tests on her baby. The police have registered a criminal case and formed teams to pursue and apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

