Hospital Heist: Baby Boy Abducted by Impostors

A troubling incident unfolded at the Kalaburagi district hospital as two women, masquerading as hospital staff, allegedly kidnapped a newborn baby boy, reported authorities on Tuesday.

The abduction occurred around 3 pm on Monday. CCTV footage caught the women loitering on the hospital premises and later fleeing with the infant.

The suspects, dressed convincingly as medical personnel, tricked the mother by claiming they needed to conduct tests on her baby. The police have registered a criminal case and formed teams to pursue and apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)