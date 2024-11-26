Left Menu

Telangana's Caste Census: A Step Towards Social Justice

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy announced the near-completion of a caste survey, underscoring Congress's commitment to social justice. He highlighted contributions by past leaders to the Constitution's legacy and current efforts for caste census by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. He criticized PM Modi's constitutional stance.

Updated: 26-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:10 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has declared significant progress in the state's caste survey, with 92% already accomplished. Speaking at the Congress's 'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan' gathering, Reddy emphasized the Congress party's dedication to social justice by championing constitutional rights for the disadvantaged.

Reddy acknowledged historical figures like Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Indira Gandhi for pioneering efforts in shaping policies such as reservations and educational rights. He noted advancements made from Rajiv Gandhi to PV Narasimha Rao's era, including the Mandal Commission and women's reservations in local governance.

Criticizing the ruling party, Reddy juxtaposed PM Narendra Modi's alleged constitutional destructiveness against Rahul Gandhi's commitment to preserving it. Urging widespread participation in the movement to protect constitutional values, Reddy met with party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

