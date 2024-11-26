Ceasefire Looms: Cost of Conflict Between Israel and Hezbollah

Negotiations indicate that Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah may soon reach a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending hostilities that erupted due to the Gaza conflict.

Reports reveal that the conflict has resulted in substantial human and economic costs, with Lebanon suffering over 3,768 fatalities, extensive property damage, and significant GDP contraction. Meanwhile, in Israel, Hezbollah's rocket attacks have led to civilian casualties and massive destruction along the border, impacting its economy and credit ratings.

The World Bank estimates Lebanon's losses at $8.5 billion, while ongoing fighting strains Israel's finances, exacerbating inflation and supply chain issues. Both countries face long-term recovery challenges amid the conflict's aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)