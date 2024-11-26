Left Menu

Ceasefire Looms: Cost of Conflict Between Israel and Hezbollah

A potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah could end over a year of hostilities sparked by the Gaza conflict. Recent fighting has caused significant casualties and economic damage in both nations, with thousands displaced and infrastructure heavily damaged. The economic impacts are severe, notably affecting GDP and inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:30 IST
Ceasefire Looms: Cost of Conflict Between Israel and Hezbollah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Negotiations indicate that Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah may soon reach a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending hostilities that erupted due to the Gaza conflict.

Reports reveal that the conflict has resulted in substantial human and economic costs, with Lebanon suffering over 3,768 fatalities, extensive property damage, and significant GDP contraction. Meanwhile, in Israel, Hezbollah's rocket attacks have led to civilian casualties and massive destruction along the border, impacting its economy and credit ratings.

The World Bank estimates Lebanon's losses at $8.5 billion, while ongoing fighting strains Israel's finances, exacerbating inflation and supply chain issues. Both countries face long-term recovery challenges amid the conflict's aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024