Ceasefire Looms: Cost of Conflict Between Israel and Hezbollah
A potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah could end over a year of hostilities sparked by the Gaza conflict. Recent fighting has caused significant casualties and economic damage in both nations, with thousands displaced and infrastructure heavily damaged. The economic impacts are severe, notably affecting GDP and inflation.
Negotiations indicate that Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah may soon reach a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending hostilities that erupted due to the Gaza conflict.
Reports reveal that the conflict has resulted in substantial human and economic costs, with Lebanon suffering over 3,768 fatalities, extensive property damage, and significant GDP contraction. Meanwhile, in Israel, Hezbollah's rocket attacks have led to civilian casualties and massive destruction along the border, impacting its economy and credit ratings.
The World Bank estimates Lebanon's losses at $8.5 billion, while ongoing fighting strains Israel's finances, exacerbating inflation and supply chain issues. Both countries face long-term recovery challenges amid the conflict's aftermath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- conflict
- hostilities
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- casualties
- economic impact
- Lebanon
- damage
ALSO READ
UNICEF Reports Surge in Attacks on Gaza Schools, Calls for Ceasefire to Protect Displaced Children
Struggle for Survival: Gaza Residents Decry Desperation Amid Conflict and Hunger
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Tanks Enter Nuseirat Camp Amid Ongoing Conflict
Progress in Lebanon Ceasefire Talks: Challenges Ahead
Diplomatic Progress Amid Lebanon Ceasefire Talks