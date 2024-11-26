Kerala's Cry for Fair Aid: A Republic of 'Unequal' Citizens?

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has openly criticized the Central government for ignoring the state's urgent plea for financial assistance following the disastrous landslides in Wayanad in July.

Highlighting the stark contrast in aid provided to other states like Maharashtra and Assam, Vijayan questioned the perceived exclusion of Kerala from the nation's support system, arguing that assistance is not a favor but a rightful claim.

He asserted that despite receiving no help since the floods of 2018, Kerala continues to rebuild and will pursue its rehabilitation projects irrespective of Central neglect, aiming to set a global example.

