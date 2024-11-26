Kerala's Cry for Fair Aid: A Republic of 'Unequal' Citizens?
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes the Central government for neglecting the state's call for financial assistance following devastating landslides in Wayanad. Despite receiving no Central aid, Kerala rebuilds, but Vijayan warns against ongoing discrimination and insists on rightful assistance for rehabilitation.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has openly criticized the Central government for ignoring the state's urgent plea for financial assistance following the disastrous landslides in Wayanad in July.
Highlighting the stark contrast in aid provided to other states like Maharashtra and Assam, Vijayan questioned the perceived exclusion of Kerala from the nation's support system, arguing that assistance is not a favor but a rightful claim.
He asserted that despite receiving no help since the floods of 2018, Kerala continues to rebuild and will pursue its rehabilitation projects irrespective of Central neglect, aiming to set a global example.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IIT Ropar's New Mechanical CPM Device Revolutionizes Post-Surgical Knee Rehabilitation
Punjab CM Mann Blasts Central Government Over Stubble Management
BJP govt will ensure rehabilitation plans first before displacing people for projects: Home Minister Amit Shah in Dumka.
Supreme Court Stresses Need for Sex Trafficking Victims' Rehabilitation Framework
Political Firestorm: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Sparks Controversy With Remarks on IUML Leader