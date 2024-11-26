Left Menu

Ukraine's Tactical Missile Strikes: A New Chapter in Conflict

Over the past three days, Ukraine has launched two strikes using U.S.-produced ATACMS missiles against Russian positions in the Kursk region. These attacks targeted a Russian S-400 air defense system and a military airbase, resulting in damage and injuries. Russia is preparing countermeasures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:09 IST
Ukraine's Tactical Missile Strikes: A New Chapter in Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Ukraine has launched two attacks using U.S.-manufactured ATACMS missiles on Russian positions in the Kursk region, the Russian defense ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

The first strike on November 23 targeted a Russian S-400 air defense system, with two out of five missiles hitting their mark and damaging its radar capabilities. The subsequent attack, occurring on November 25, involved eight missiles aimed at the Kursk-Vostochny airport, a site that accommodates a military airbase. One of these missiles reached its destination, injuring two soldiers.

Following these strikes, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated it maintains control over the situation and is currently preparing retaliatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024