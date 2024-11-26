Ukraine's Tactical Missile Strikes: A New Chapter in Conflict

In a significant escalation, Ukraine has launched two attacks using U.S.-manufactured ATACMS missiles on Russian positions in the Kursk region, the Russian defense ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

The first strike on November 23 targeted a Russian S-400 air defense system, with two out of five missiles hitting their mark and damaging its radar capabilities. The subsequent attack, occurring on November 25, involved eight missiles aimed at the Kursk-Vostochny airport, a site that accommodates a military airbase. One of these missiles reached its destination, injuring two soldiers.

Following these strikes, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated it maintains control over the situation and is currently preparing retaliatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)