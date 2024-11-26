Resilience Amid Ruins: Avdiivka's Struggle to Rebuild

Residents of Avdiivka, a Ukrainian city captured by Russian forces in February, are striving to rebuild despite the profound scars of war. Visuals from Reuters capture the city's devastation, illustrating the residents' determination amid daunting challenges.

In a city largely abandoned during intense fighting, anecdotes of survival emerge, like that of Florida Troshina mourning her loss and Tatiana Golovina rejoicing the move from a basement to a newly-renovated apartment. Avdiivka was once home to over 37,000 residents.

Russia claims infrastructure repairs in captured territories, promising housing improvements. Avdiivka's capture symbolizes a significant geopolitical win for Russia, which seeks to solidify control over eastern Ukraine, a region still seen by most as part of Ukraine.

