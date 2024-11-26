Tensions Rise in Bangladesh Over Hindu Leader's Arrest

In Bangladesh, the arrest of ISKCON Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has ignited serious clashes between security forces and Hindu protesters, resulting in one confirmed fatality, according to the police. Neighboring India has insisted on ensuring the safety of Hindus and minorities amid escalating tensions.

Das was detained at Dhaka airport on charges of sedition after allegedly disrespecting the national flag. His arrest has triggered protests, notably in Dhaka and Chittagong, leading to the death of a Muslim lawyer outside a court in Chittagong.

Bangladesh's interim government has ordered an investigation into the killing and emphasized its commitment to communal harmony. Meanwhile, India criticized the arrest, highlighting unpunished attacks on minorities, and stressing the need for legal protection of Hindu leaders.

