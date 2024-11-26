Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Bangladesh Over Hindu Leader's Arrest

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu leader with ISKCON, was arrested in Bangladesh on sedition charges, sparking deadly protests. Bangladesh's interim government assured communal harmony will be maintained. India condemned the arrest, urging protection for minorities and emphasizing cultural ties. Tensions heightened as protesters clashed with the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:35 IST
In Bangladesh, the arrest of ISKCON Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has ignited serious clashes between security forces and Hindu protesters, resulting in one confirmed fatality, according to the police. Neighboring India has insisted on ensuring the safety of Hindus and minorities amid escalating tensions.

Das was detained at Dhaka airport on charges of sedition after allegedly disrespecting the national flag. His arrest has triggered protests, notably in Dhaka and Chittagong, leading to the death of a Muslim lawyer outside a court in Chittagong.

Bangladesh's interim government has ordered an investigation into the killing and emphasized its commitment to communal harmony. Meanwhile, India criticized the arrest, highlighting unpunished attacks on minorities, and stressing the need for legal protection of Hindu leaders.

